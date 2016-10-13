The Greater Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a “Commotion by the Ocean” on Thursday, October 20, 2016 from 5-7pm at Pinchers Beach Bar & Grill at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6890 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach.

Candidates who will be on Fort Myers Beach resident’s ballots for the November 8th election have been invited to attend this informal meeting with business owners and residents to answer questions. The ‘meet and greet’ event will provide an opportunity to learn more about the candidates and their campaigns. The event is open to the public and all are welcome.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 239-454-7500.