There’s always a lot happening around Fort Myers Beach! Check out the Sand Paper’s Around & About pages for upcoming events and be sure to pick up a copy of the September SAND LIFE magazine for a complete list of all the fun things to do on the beach.

END OF SUMMER PARTY

Islanders are invited to participate in The Cottage End of Summer Party on SA Sept 17 from 3pm-close. There will be live music from three bands: Twisted Vinyls from 3-5:30pm, Two Steps from 6-8:30pm and Bad Banditos from 9pm-1am. This party to benefit the FMB New Years Eve Fireworks Fund will also have some great food and drink specials, raffles and 50/50 drawings.

COASTAL CLEANUP

Help clear our beaches of debris on SA Sept 17 from 9am-noon. Marine life can become entangled in fishing line, nets, six-pack rings or they may mistake trash like Styrofoam or plastics for food. Keep Lee County Beautiful along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Ocean Conservancy organizes clean ups each fall to clean up Lee County beaches during International Coastal Cleanup Day. Volunteers are urgently needed and asked to sign up at klcb.org. Volunteers in our area will meet at Lovers Key Event Field, Bunche Beach, Dog Beach and FMB Elementary School. If you’d like to be a clean up captain for a Lee County coastal cleanup, email Trish Fancher at Trish@klcb.org to stake your claim.

FILLET & RELEASE

It’s time to be planning your participation in the 12th Annual Fillet & Release tournament for Hope Hospice on SA Sept 24 at Matanzas Inn. Last year’s payout was $17,430! Cost to enter is $350/team with a max of 4 anglers per boat. Shot gun start at 7am; weigh in ceremony at 3pm. Raffle, dinner for registered anglers. Guests may purchase mean for $10. Captains meeting on Sept 23 at 6:30pm at Bahama Breeze. Additional information at filletandrelease4hospice.com

SOUND HEALING CONCERT

Robert Austin will present a Sound Healing Concert using Crystal & Tibetan Bowls on FR Sept 16 from 7-8:30pm at AHA! Holistic Center for Health & Harmony, 15971 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. Using more than 50 bowls, Robert opens the door to healing for all levels of consciousness. Cost $20. To register call 239-433-5995.

PUBLIC LANDS DAY

On SA Sept 24 from 9am-Noon, National Public Lands Day will be celebrated by the Friends of Lovers Key with a workday. Rangers and volunteers will maintain trails, remove invasive plant species and pick up litter. Wear closed toe shoes, and bring water, sunscreen, hats, gloves and bug spray. Pre-registration is required by calling the Ranger Station 239-463-4588.

HEALTHY HAPPY HOUR

All are invited to attend Healthy Happy Hour on TU Sept 27 from 7-8pm at Hammerhead Beach Gym. This Free event offers the chance to meet local wellness professionals with expertise in exercise, massage, acupuncture, wellness and more. A keynote presentation will be offered by Dr. Sal of Lee Memorial Health Systems. Learn how he helped a local teen lose 130 lbs.

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA SUSTAINS

The Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts presents Southwest Florida Sustains, an opportunity to experience local sustainable seafood while supporting the arts and local businesses. Dr. Steve Box, a sustainability and coral reef expert from the Smithsonian Marine Station in Fort Pierce will give a presentation on sustainability and local seafood restaurants will provide sustainable seafood samples. Live Music by the Joseph Bilardo Trio. Thursday, October 20 from 6-9pm. Tickets are $50 in advance. Volunteers are needed for this event – to greet patrons, help at the info table and several other jobs. Meet some great people and make a difference! For more information on this event or to volunteer, visit friendsoftheartsfmb.com or call 717-618-3655.

BEACH LIBRARY

Library hours: MO-FR 9am-5pm; SA 9am-1pm. 239-765-8162. The Friends Used Book Store is located on the third floor and is open MO-FR 9:15am-4: 45pm. Upcoming programs include:

TU Sept 20 at 10:30am – Book Discussion. “Summer Before the War” by Helen Simonson. Newcomers welcome.

WE Sept 21 at 1:30pm – Wordstock Readings.

FR Sept 23 at 10:30am – Computer Security, preregister

HEALING SERVICE

Historic Saint Raphael’s Episcopal Church will resume its Healing Service on WE Sept. 21 at 10am in the Chapel. 239-463-6057

CPR/AED CERTIFICATION CLASS

Islanders are invited to attend this class in CPR and AED presented by the Fort Myers Beach Fire District at Chapel by the Sea, Silver Hall on WE Sept 28 from 10am-2pm. Register by calling 239-463-3137 x 20 or email chapel@chapelbts.org.

SHELL POINT PRESENTS

Shell Point Retirement Community presents numerous events that are open to the general public. Shell Point is located off Summerlin Rd on the way to Sanibel. Tickets $10/session. To reserve your place call 239-489-8472. Upcoming events include:

-Boost Your Electoral Knowledge TU Sept 20 at 10am

-Changing Face of Nature WE Sept 21 at 10am

-Ancient Persia & Alexander TH Sept 22 and TU Sept 27

-Trinkets & Treasures Sale FR Sept 30 from 9am-3pm, Free.

PIRATE FEST

The 11th Annual Pirate Festival arrives in Fort Myers Beach on Friday, October 7th on Old San Carlos Blvd. From 4-10pm adults are invited to participate in the Pub Quest and wear your costume! On SA Oct 8 and SU Oct 9, from 10am-5pm, it’s family-friendly fun all day long on Old San Carlos Blvd. Live ship battles, Live Music & performances, children’s activities and a Pirate Bazaar. Join the pirates, wenches, corsairs and beauties for the fun weekend! $5 donation for adult entry. Fmbpiratefest.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Pirate Fest (Oct 7-9) and the American Sand Sculpting Championship (Nov 18-27) need volunteers for a variety of tasks, including setup, cleanup, entry, water/soda sales and trash patrol. Morning and afternoons shifts available. Contact Rhonda at Rhonda@fmbchamber.com or the FMB Chamber 239-454-7500 for details.

LOVERS KEY STATE PARK

Guided nature programs are offered in the park. All programs require registration, are free with park entry and take place at 10am. To register call 239-463-4588. Upcoming programs include:

TU Sept 20 – Fishing Clinic

FR Sept 23 – Black Island Bike Tour

SUPPORT FRIGHT NIGHT

Bay Oaks is looking for candy donations and spooky people to volunteer at the 16th Annual Family Fight Night on Friday, October 21st from 6-9pm. Scary ghouls needed for the haunted House and haunted Trail. Kids will win candy playing carnival games and folks are needed to instruct young goblins in how to play the games and hand our candy. To volunteer call 239-765-4222. Candy donations can be dropped off at Bay Oaks Rec Center, Beach Pool or Beach Elementary. Donate 10 large bags and earn a family pass for 4!

MOUND HOUSE EVENTS

Mound House is a unique archaeological and historical site on Fort Myers Beach located directly on Estero Bay and offers a variety of programs. Experience this one of a kind museum that sits atop a 2,000 year old Calusa Indian Shell Mound. Open TU, WE & SA 9am-3pm. Guided Museum Tours are offered from 9am-3pm most days the museum is open, call for availability. Extra fee for programs for non-members unless noted as free. Museum admission $10/adults; $5/ages 6-12. 451 Connecticut St. moundhouse.org 239-765-0865. Upcoming programs:

–SAT Sept 17: 10am – Calusa Indian Art

–TU Sept 20: 9am-Guided Beach Walk at Newton Park (free); 10am-Archeology of the Mound House-Can You Dig It?

–WE Sept 21: 8am – Shorebirds of FMB (Call for reservations)

–SAT Sept 24: 10am – Calusa Indian Drafts

ADVISORY COMMITTEES

The Town of Fort Myers Beach is seeking members to serve on the Town’s advisory committees and boards. Islanders who wish to be considered for an open seat on any of the advisory boards is asked to submit a letter of interest with a brief summary of qualifications and a short bio by WE Sept 21. Council is expected to make selections at their Oct 3 meeting. For more information visit www.fortmyersbeachfl.gov or inquire at the Clerk’s office, 239-765-0202.