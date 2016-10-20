Classic Car Shows

Back for season, twice a month on the first and third Monday from 5 p.m.-7p.m., the Parrot Key Caribbean Grill and Bootleggers Waterfront Barbecue will host a classic car show. A great event for all ages, take a trip to a nostalgic time, when cars had character and the owners had the personality to match.

Proud car owners show up in classics, antiques, hotrods, muscle cars and more. As you walk around, each automobile has its own story, and 9 times out of 10, the owners will gladly share that history with you.

Each glistening motor, custom leather seat, chrome bumper, authentic dashboard, and true to the original color, are lovingly brought back to life, restored or maintained, and on display for you to admire.

If you have a car you would like to enter, it’s FREE! All registered cars will receive a 25% discount at either restaurant.

So head down to the Parrot Key to catch a stunning glimpse into yesteryear.

Sarah List

Photos by Sarah List