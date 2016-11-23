Christmas Events Planned

That holiday magic is in the air as our beach town sparkles with twinkling lights and holiday cheer. Christmas on a sub-tropical island may be a new experience for some. Our lack of snow, ice and cold only means we have more opportunities for holiday fun!! We’ve compiled a list here of some local holiday events, so grab some jingle bells and some sunscreen and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

November 29

Christmas Hymn Sing

Everyone is invited to attend and sing along at the Christmas Hymn Sing at St. Peter Lutheran Church on Tuesday, November 29 at 7:00pm. This popular holiday program will include all the favorite Carols of Christmas and is a perfect way to welcome the season. All are invited to this free event. St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3751 Estero Blvd., FMB.

239-463-4251

Spirit of the Holidays Dinner Auction

The Beach Kids’ Foundation’s annual dinner auction will be held at Bayfront Bistro this year. This campaign focuses on ensuring that island kids have a great Christmas, with funds supporting 100+ children each year, as well as a Beach Easter Egg Hunt and scholarships for local kids. Cocktails 5-6pm; dinner and silent auction 6-7pm; live auction 7:15pm. Benefits Beach Kids Foundation. $35, tickets can be purchased at the Red Coconut RV Park and Century 21 TriPower.

December 3

All About Christmas

The Friends of the Mound House are hosting a special luncheon at noon at South Beach Grill on Saturday, December 3. This annual fundraising event will include a Silent Auction and raffle tickets for exceptional items, such as a dinner for 6 prepared by three of our Town Council members: Anita Cereceda, Tracey Gore and Rexann Hosafros. A short musical program will be provided by Jo & Mark List. Tickets are $50. Cash bar available. All proceeds benefit educational efforts at the Mound House. For tickets call Ceel Spuhler, 239-765-6472.

Christmas Boat Parade

Also on Saturday, December 3rd, the Greater Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Annual Christmas Boat Parade casts off from Salty Sam’s Marina at 6pm. From there, the boats festooned with Christmas lights will go past Parrot Key Caribbean Grill and Bootlegger’s BBQ, head northwest rounding the corner in front of Doc Fords and Bonita Bill’s and under the skybridge before traveling in and out of two channels in Siesta Bay. After heading towards Bowditch Point, the boats will turn in front of Pink Shell Resort, passing Nervous Nellie’s and Matanzas on the Bay and finish back at Salty Sam’s for the Winner’s Circle Party at Bootlegger’s.

December 4

Christmas Concert

The Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts kicks off their Winter Concert Series with a free Christmas Concert by the King Guys on Sunday, December 4 from 4-6pm in the Propeller Room at Fish Tale Marina, 7225 Estero Blvd. The King Guys put on a great show with their own spin on Christmas classics. Free.

December 8

Home for the Holidays Concert

Chapel By the Sea will host a Voices of Naples concert under the direction of Dr. Douglas Renfroe at 7pm in the Chapel Sanctuary. This holiday feast of music is free and open to the public, though free-will offerings will be accepted.

December 10

Spirit of the Holidays Pancake Breakfast

Join Fort Myers Beach firefighters who will prepare breakfast for this popular holiday fundraiser for the Beach Kids Foundation. 7:30-10:30am, Clubhouse at Red Coconut RV Park.

Art Divine Holiday Art Sale

Looking for some great local art for under $150? The Fort Myers Beach Art Association’s annual holiday sale begins on December 10 at the FMBAA’s gallery on the corner of Shell Mound and Donora and runs through January 12. There will be a variety of pieces available – both framed and unframed, including some of their popular minis. What a great way to purchase original art at reasonable prices! Gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-3pm. 239-463-3909.

December 11

Holiday Bake Sale

From 8-11am, check out all the baked goods and tasty treats at Bayside Estates’ Recreation Hall in Bayside Estates. The Bayside Socialites sponsor this event and is an organization that contributes both time and money to charitable organizations in the community.

A Christmas Celebration

The joy of the season will resonate throughout the sanctuary on Sunday, December 11th at 6:15pm as The Village Church Choir, the Celebration Ringers and the Southwest Florida Festival Orchestra present ‘A Christmas Celebration.’ This festive program will feature Hal Hopson’s classic arrangements interwoven through a service of lessons and carols celebrating the joy of the season. Held at the Village Church, Shell Point Retirement Community. Parking at The Springs, 13901 Shell Point Plaza, Fort Myers. Tickets $10 + service fee. Shellpont.org or call 239-454-2147.

December 12

Holiday Pops

No snow? No problem! Celebrate the holiday spirit of tropical Southwest Florida with the Southwest Florida Symphony, led by Music Director Nir Kabaretti. This festive Holidays in Paradise program will highlight pops and classical selections that celebrate this special time of year. 7:30pm at Shell Point Village Church. Tickets $36.shellpoint.org 239-454-2067

December 14

Drama of December

Join the Global Outreach Women’s Ministries group of The Village Church at Shell Point for a free Christmas-themed drama and student choir event. Refreshments will be served. Wednesday, December 14, 2016, 10:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The Village Church Sanctuary, Call (239) 454-2147 for questions and to RSVP.

December 21

Wrapping Party

All the toys donated and bought from the Beach Kids’ Foundation’s fundraisers will be wrapped at a special party that begins at 5pm and continues until all the gifts are wrapped. Meet at the Clubhouse at Red Coconut RV Park. Hot dogs and hamburgers provided by firefighters from the FMB Fire Control District.

Watch the Sand Paper Around & About pages for additional holiday events.

Missy Layfield