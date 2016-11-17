Changes – Sometimes Not

Dear City of Fort Myers Beach,

We have been coming here for 37 years, and some of us a little less. We (our friends-about 5 couples) would go to Times Square to visit and shop, etc. Our men would sit on the benches, while the women shopped. What happened to the benches? When we ask the town workers, they do not know anything.

Do you not want us to visit Times Square? Put the seats back. We would be so happy. We come down here six months out of the year. What about the Farmers Market? We want it back under the bridge. Do you not want us to visit anymore? Changes are good sometimes, and sometimes not.

Thank you so much,

Ruth Stuesse