Candidate Announcement: Ron Fleming- Fort Myers Beach Fire Board Seat 2

My name is Ron Fleming; I am a candidate for Seat 2, Commissioner for the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District. I am a First Responder at heart. I have 37 years of experience with the Dayton, Ohio Fire Department, 24 as a commanding chief officer. Additionally, I have 16 years of experience serving the Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union. For 10 years, I was a member of the board of directors and served 1 term as president of this $50M financial institution. Prior to being elected to the board I was the Chair of the Supervisory/Audit committee, the watchdog of the board that insures policy is being followed and member assets are protected. I served in this position for 6 years.

Originally from Pennsauken, NJ, I attended the University of Dayton where I earned both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Public Administration. I am a Graduate of the Fellowship Program – National Fire Academy, a component of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

As Chief/On Duty Commander, I had responsibility and authority for the supervision and safety of over 100 firefighters, officers and paramedics operating out of 14 stations staffing 20 fire apparatus and 6 paramedic units. I know that my experience as a commanding first responder will be of benefit to the fire district.

With the credit union I have expertise with all subjects necessary for the direction of a very successful multimillion-dollar financial institution. I understand and appreciate that the responsibility of a board is to develop overall policy, goals and vision. A board reviews progress or lack thereof and makes necessary adjustments. I have experience in conducting performance evaluations of both fire personnel and the CEO of the credit union. While reviewing a subordinate’s performance in writing and face-to-face may be unpleasant, it is paramount that the employee understands their strengths and weaknesses. Over the course of many years I have reviewed and counselled scores of employees. Together we have agreed upon specific, detailed plans of action so that the employee is given positive direction in order to succeed.

I am a positive, progressive, experienced and educated professional in finance and public safety. Being a First Responder is embedded in my DNA.

For more information, I may be contacted at Ron@ElectRonFleming.com, Facebook at ‘Elect Ron Fleming’ or at www.ElectRonFleming.com, or www.ElectRonFleming.org

Ron Fleming