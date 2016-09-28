Candidate Announcement: John Pohland

Fort Myers Beach Fire Board Seat 2

Fire Commissioner John Pohland is pleased to announce his candidacy for “Fire Commissioner, Seat #2.” The safety and well being of the Beach community has always been the lens through which John views the issues and challenges that face our town. He wants very much to continue to contribute to our community both as part of the Community Emergency Response Team. (C.E.R.T.) where he has served for 11 years, and most recently as a member of the leadership team as a Fire Commissioner.

On April 15, 2016, John was chosen, by a competitive process, to fill a vital vacancy on the Fire Commission. As you are aware, it was a challenging time for the Fire Department and Commission. They were faced with the task of changing the leadership of our Fire Department. John is proud he was able to bring his experience, expertise and talents to the team and successfully elevate the job description for the position of Chief for Fort Myers Beach Fire Department to reflect the professional standards required for modern Fire Chiefs. Along with his fellow Commissioners, they hired a well-qualified Fire Chief to lead our Beach’s Department. They conducted the process while simultaneously developing and solidifying relationships with the leadership of surrounding communities Fire Departments. These strengthened relationships have already served the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department well. John is a key player in these achievements.

John is committed to the safety of our community, at the same time he understands this must be accomplished with efficiency. He was the only Commissioner who voted AGAINST the recent mill rate increase. John recognizes the pressure this increase puts on the property owners of Fort Myers Beach. He also recognizes that fiscal responsibility, efficacy and cost saving strategies are possible without impacting the excellence of our fire and rescue service. John is a successful businessman who brings years of skilled fiscal experience to the Commission. During his limited tenure on the Fire Commission, John’s insistence on doing the hard work of research and utilizing bidding processes has already saved the Department over $30,000.

There is more work to be done – our town’s population grows to over 70,000 people during season – with construction and traffic causing challenges to our Fire Department as first responders.

Vote on November 8th for John Pohland, the Safety and Efficiency Candidate, Fire Commissioner Seat #2.

John Pohland for Fire Commissioner Committee – 239-935-9798 or 239-770-8677