Candidate Announcement: Jane Kuckel, School Board Seat 6

My name is Jane Kuckel and I am a candidate for the Lee County School Board District 6, At Large.

I want to thank all who voted in the Primary election, and especially to the 43% who supported my candidacy for the Lee County School Board district 6, at-large seat. Receiving such a large percentage in a four-way race humbled me. But since I didn’t reach the over 50% mark needed to win outright, I will be involved in a run- off in the November 8th election with the candidate who received the second highest percentage of votes (26%).

I served on the School Board when we moved the district from a “C” to an “A.” I have a strong successful background in education and proven leader experience.

My Qualifications and background include:

Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees in teaching and school leadership

30+ years as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and school board member

Adjunct University Instructor in Education Administration and Organizational Leadership

Trainer in Team Building and Cooperative Learning

When elected, I would like you to know that my focus will be centered around:

Bringing together a School Board that will work collaboratively in centering Board initiatives on what is best for STUDENTS.

Bringing the instructional programs back to a level “A” status.

Reestablishing the kind of academic excellence that will prepare students with the skills to be college ready and top performers in their chosen career field

I was tagged as a voice of reason while previously on the School Board and will continue that practice. I do my homework to be an informed decision maker and I am passionate about the Lee County Schools, and this community.

Please help to spread the word and put me over the top in November.

Jane E. Kuckel, PhD

Candidate for Lee County School Board, District 6, At Large