5 FMB Hotels Win Small Lodging Award

The Florida Superior Small Lodging Association (SSLA) recently announced 5 Fort Myers Beach hoteliers that have successfully qualified for the distinguished SSLA designation. The SSLA certification is a statewide hospitality recognition program. Fort Myers Beach properties awarded the SSLA designation are: Beach Shell Inn*, Gulf Breeze Condos*, Manatee Bay Inn*, Matanzas Inn and Silver Sands Villas*. A total of 14 Lee County properties qualified. In addition, 4 of the 5 total SSL Fort Myers Beach properties inspected by the Property Review Program (PRP) qualified to receive the coveted Donal A. Dermody White Glove Award for best practices in housekeeping (noted with a *). Properties must receive a score of 100 percent for all components of the housekeeping inspection to be eligible to receive the White Glove Award. Shown above is the Manatee Bay Inn.

PierSide Grill & Famous Blowfish Bar

The PierSide Grill and Famous Blowfish Bar will celebrate 20 years on Fort Myers Beach with a 20th Birthday Bash on Saturday, October 28th. First opening their doors on October 28, 1996, nestled at the base of the pier in Time Square, the restaurant and bar have served over 360,000 burgers, more than 230,000 orders of beach bread and nearly 140,000 fish sandwiches over its first 20 years.

“PierSide Grill and Famous Blowfish Bar is honored to have the privilege of serving the many residents and visitors of Fort Myers Beach for the past two decades, and look forward to celebrating with our valued patrons during our 20th Birthday Bash,” said Martin York, Managing Partner. “It is certainly rewarding to look back on these past 20 years, however we are even more excited to look forward to the next 20 years of continued service to the Fort Myers Beach community.”

PierSide Grill and Famous Blowfish Bar is located next to the public pier in Times Square. Hours: 11am-11pm daily. 239-765-7800. PierSideGrill.com

Chamber Welcomes New Members

The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce met for their monthly membership luncheon at Charley’s Boat House Grill last Thursday and welcomed several new members. Shown here from left are Janet Beddoe of ADT Security Services offering residential and commercial security systems from the nations’ leading provider. Next we have Connie Lucas from Miramar Outlets in Estero, offering the largest selection of brand name outlet stores in our area. Next we have Tom Studt of Fort Myers Pest Control offering full service pest control solutions and services. Next is David Anderson, Chairman of Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce and Dave Drumm of Reflow Plumbing LLC – a full service plumbing contractor based on Fort Myers Beach.

Animal Clinic

Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and members met, along with clients, friends, family, to celebrate the Grand Opening of The Animal Clinic at Kelly Crossing located at 16120 San Carlos Blvd , Fort Myers. Dr Marci Simpson prepares to the cut the ribbon, and is surrounded by her staff including Alicia Taylor, Bethany Donini, D.J. Jenkins, Denise Reed, Wesley Ramsey, & Morgan Chapman. Dr Marci recently purchased the practice, after serving customers and patients there for a number of years. The clinic focuses on a general practice for small animals, including boarding and animal feed, supplements and accessory items for pets and their owners. For hours and more information, call 239-985-8500