Fish Tale Sales & Service

Grady-White Boats recently awarded Fish Tale Sales & Service the coveted Gold Anchor Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, indicating that they are the top-ranking dealer in customer-satisfaction among all the Grady-White Boats dealers worldwide.

Fish Tale also earned the Admiral’s Circle Award for posting more than $2 million in sales and earning their award for customer-service excellence. Dealers must score at least 9.5 out of 10 in customer surveys to earn the Customer Service Excellence Award.

“We are proud of the fact that we have earned the Admiral’s Circle Award for the 16th year,” says Diane Fricke, owner and president of Fish Tale. “It’s a testament to the dedication of the staff to provide the best customer service experience.”

Shown here are Travis, Diane and Justin Fricke (center) of Fish Tale Sales & Service with the Gold Anchor Award. Also on left, Joey Weller, VP of Grady- White Sales and on right, Kris Carroll, President of Grady-White Boats.

Beached Whale

The new front patio at Beached Whale is now open! Closed for about a month, the restaurant underwent a general sprucing up including some new paint, new doors and the new front patio. General Manager Charity Blakey, who saw the renovation to completion, is ready to show it off to Islanders and visitors. Grab a seat on the new patio and watch the world go by on Estero Boulevard while enjoying a cold beverage or a bite to eat. Seating available in “Lookout Lounge” on the top deck, front patio or indoors. Open daily 11am-midnight. Serving lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks. Parking available.

Beached Whale, 1249 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. 239-463-5505 TheBeachedWhale.com

‘Cyndo’ Miller

Fort Myers Beach artist Cyndy Miller, known as “Cyndo,” has been adding some beach ambiance to the Island Pancake House in Sea Grape Plaza. While the restaurant was closed for vacation a few weeks ago, Cyndo began painting beach scenes on the walls. Now that the Pancake House is once again open for breakfast and lunch, she’s been adding some finishing touches to her work.

Cyndo is a professional face-painter who can be found at local resorts creating imaginative designs for both children and adults. She also owns Cyndo’s Windows & Wonders, specializing in painting beach, holiday and custom scenes on business windows. This Saturday and Sunday, she will be face-painting at the Beacon Motel during Pirate Fest. She can be found on Facebook under Cyndo’s Face Painting and Cyndo’s Windows & Wonders. She can also be reached at 239-440-7451 for more information.

Diners at the Island Pancake House will enjoy not only the bright colors of her painting, but also the multi-dimensional aspect of her work as she has incorporated shells, glass pieces and more. Stop by for breakfast or lunch and enjoy the new look! Open daily 8am-2pm. Serving breakfast all day plus lunch. Takeout available.

Island Pancake House, 2801 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. 239-463-0033