Barricades Come Down

Travelers on Estero Boulevard in the area near Key Estero Plaza no doubt noticed something markedly different on Thursday morning – the concrete barrier erected in the center of the road in early July is now gone.

On Wednesday afternoon, crews from the County’s Estero Boulevard reconstruction project began removing the orange barrels and concrete barrier wall from Lani Kai to Miramar Street. By Thursday morning, northbound traffic had been shifted to the center lane as crews milled the existing asphalt in the closed lane and built a temporary ramp for access to Carolina Street.

Following Wednesday night’s work, crews will now build the bayside sidewalk – then re-grade, rebuild and pave the northbound travel lane. This rebuild work is expected to take approximately two to three weeks. Finally, crews will build the beachside sidewalk and then mill, overlay and pave the final lane of asphalt from Lani Kai to Miramar Street. This section of Estero Boulevard is expected to be complete by mid-October.

Visit the project website at www.reFRESHFMBeach.com for the latest project information. Anyone with further questions about the project may contact Lee County’s Public Information Officer for this project, Kaye Molnar, Cella Molnar & Associates, Inc. at 239-337-1071, (toll-free) 877-496-1076 or via email to kmolnar@cella.cc

Staff Report