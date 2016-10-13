Ask the Candidate: Lee School Board Seat 6

In preparation for the November 8th election, the Sand Paper is contacting candidates for select offices with a question regarding a topic of interest to Island residents. Island voters will be casting ballots for three School Board seats this year: Seat 3, already decided in August, and the two at-large seats, 6 and 7. This week’s question for School Board Seat 6 candidates:

How important is continuity of curriculum within the state and between states?

Jane Kuckel’s response:

In his book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Stephen Covey directs us to always “begin with the end in mind.”

In K-12 education, the primary purpose is to prepare students with the knowledge and skills needed for success in everyday life and career. With the increase in mobility and exponential daily changes in technology and communication, we have become an ever changing global society and world economy.

The K-12 curriculum, while, also, emphasizing the unique work and social needs of the local area, must be based on and centered around the current and future universal living and work requirements common to most large and small communities in the United Sates and abroad.

Candidate Don Armstrong did not submit an answer by the deadline.