The Shark Bar held its first Art Walk of the season last Saturday morning, November 18 from 9am- noon, featuring local artists displaying their artwork.

Some of the artists already exhibit their art in the Art Gallery located at the Shark Bar; others were new. One thing was certain; the art was fresh and unique.

Shark Bar Manager Ty Wolley plans to hold Art Walks on the third Saturday of the month. For more information call 239-313-6012 or find them on Facebook.

Photos by Sarah List.