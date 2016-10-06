77 years at the Polls

Sanibel Island, Florida resident Yvonne Hill and her mother, Laura Wooten of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, age 95, recently toured the White House and the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Wooten was celebrating 77 consecutive years as a poll worker with the Board of Elections in New Jersey, never missing a year since graduating from Princeton High School in 1939. Wooten holds the record as the longest serving poll worker in New Jersey and possibly in the history of U. S. Elections.

Among her honors, Laura Wooten received a Life Time Achievement Award on May 2, 2015 at the 61st Biennial State Convention of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey and was recognized at the National Voters Registration Day Event on September 27th, 2016 at the Twitter headquarters in Washington, D.C. for her 77 years of service. Wooten has been employed by Princeton University for the past 25 years and has no intention at age 95 to retire from work or quit working at the polls.

Daughter Yvonne asked Laura why she had committed 77 years to working the polls. According to Hill, her mother simply replied, “Voting Is Important.”