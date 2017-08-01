Don’t miss out on any of the fun on Fort Myers Beach! Check out these events and pick up your August copy of SAND LIFE Entertainment Magazine for a guide to everything happening on the beach. The Island Sand Paper and SAND LIFE magazine are always available FREE online!

MORNING MEANDER

Join an experienced Bird Patrol Guide in Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, on SA Aug 5 at 8am for a Morning Meander, an easy walk along clear paths with an opportunity to see birds in native vegetation. Lakes Park is a birding hot spot and crucial nesting area for many birds. Wear comfortable shoes and dress to be outside. Bring water, sunscreen and binoculars. Free with paid parking. For more information call 239-533-7580 or 533-7576.

SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE

Beach School students and their families are invited to an Open House at Beach Elementary on SA, Aug 5 from 9-10am. Following the Open House, a pool party will take place at the Beach Pool from 10-11:30am. Come meet your teacher and then have some fun at the pool with your friends and family! Remember your beach towel! The first day of school for students is TH Aug. 10.

GROUPER GRAPPLE

Fish Tale Marina will host the Grouper Grapple on Aug 11-12. Captain’s Meeting FR Aug 11; Tournament SA Aug 12. All team entry fees paid out to winning teams/anglers. Grouper Grapple will again partner with Freedom Alliance to sponsor a group of 16 military veterans, providing each veteran the chance to experience freedom on the water with a Back Bay fishing excursion, free airfare, hotel and much more. 100% of sponsor fees, silent auction sales and ticket sales benefit Freedom Alliance.

COMMUNITY DAY FAIR

Join with members of our community as we salute our local public safety agencies! Fish Tale Marina is sponsoring a Community Day Fair on SA Aug 12 from 10am – 1pm to celebrate the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers beach Fire District, US Coast Guard and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. Bring your family to this free, and fun event. There will be games, live entertainment, face-painting and more! 7225 Estero Blvd.

239-463-3600

LUNCH & LEARN

Sign up for this class on TH Aug 17 at 11:30am at Silver Hall, Chapel by the Sea and explore new, healthy food choices; discuss wellness topics and implement small, but impactful changes to your diet and lifestyle to feel more energized. Learn how to swap out one sugary ingredient or an unhealthy fat with a natural, alternative ingredient to transform a recipe into a healthier, wiser choice. Lunch included, features Black Bean Soup, Brussel Slaw, Sprouted Bread and “Special Ingredient” Brownies. Program is free, lunch included. Make reservations at chapel@chapelbts.org or call 239-463-3173 x 20.

SUNSET CELEBRATION

Head to Times Square every Friday and Saturday from 5-10pm for live music, great food at Time Square restaurants and tons of fun! This Friday night High Tide is playing and on Saturday, Relentless Fire! Come on down and enjoy a gorgeous sunset and a good time!

FAMILY ADVENTURES

Before school is back in session, grab the kids and head to the Mound House for “Family Adventures at the Mound House.” Explore everything fun at the Mound House as staff leads families through an entertaining and educational experience that they’ll never forget! Perfect for families with children ages 5 and up. $5, Mound House members are free. Offered SA Aug 5 at 10am; TU Aug 8 at 2pm and TU Aug 15 at 1pm. Call 239-765-0865 for information and reservations. 451 Connecticut St, FMB.

PROTECT OUR TURTLES

It’s turtle nesting season on our beach and nests are hatching. Please do your part to protect the turtles, nests and hatchlings when they emerge! Shield your lights so that they are not visible from anywhere on the beach. Better yet, replace existing bulbs with Amber LED bulbs! Find lights here: bit.ly/turtlelites. Stack or remove beach furniture. Remove beach litter. Fill in any holes you dig. Keep pets on a leash. Stay far away from any turtles or marked nests you may encounter! Please remember, your actions can mean life or death to endangered sea turtles! Report injured turtles by calling Turtle Time at 239-481-5566. Turtletime.org

CALLING ALL BRIDGE PLAYERS

The Woman’s Club of Fort Myers Beach invites all bridge players (men & women) to join them every Tuesday and Friday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. for a day of social bridge. Players rotate throughout the day completing 6 rounds. Bring a bagged lunch and enjoy good company and great bridge. $5 for non-members; $3 for members. Proceeds from the day go to support various community activities around the island. Coffee, iced tea and water are served. The Woman’s Club is located at 175 Sterling Avenue. For more information, please call Beverley Milligan at 239-529-8785

FAMILY FUN KAYAK TOUR

Enjoy fun for the whole family at the Mound House with a kayak tour designed especially for parents and their children ages six and up. Look for wildlife including birds, dolphins and manatees as you cruise through the mangroves in Estero Bay. This trip is great for children and first time kayakers with instruction on land before heading out on the water at an easy, relaxed pace. Reservations required. 239-765-0865. $15 (ages 6 to 12); $25 (ages 13 and up) Museum Admission included (Mound House Members $10) All paddling equipment provided. Offered at 8:30am on WE Aug 9 and SA Aug 19.

MOUND HOUSE

Estero Island’s oldest standing structure at the Mound House is now open as a cultural and environmental learning center. A unique archaeological and historical site on Fort Myers Beach located directly on Estero Bay, the Mound House offers a variety of programs for local residents & visitors. Experience this one of a kind museum that sits atop a 2,000 year old Calusa Indian Shell Mound. Open TU, WE & SA 9am-4pm at 451 Connecticut St. Overflow parking at 216 Connecticut. Call for costs, reservations and additional information. 239-765-0865. Upcoming programs include:

SA Aug 5 – 10am – Family Adventures; 11am Calusa Indian Shell Mound Tour; 2pm Guided Tour

TU Aug 8 – 9am – Guided Beach Walk at Newton Park; 10am – Counting on the Mound; 11am– Guided Tour; 1pm – Shell Mound Tour; 2pm – Family Adventures at the Mound House

WE Aug 9 – 8:30am – Family Fun Kayak Tour; 10am – Jewelry Making – Calusa Style; 11am & 2pm – Guided Tour; 1pm – Calusa Indian Shell Mound Tour.

SA Aug 12 -_ 8am – Guided Kayak Eco-Tour; 11am – Shell Mound Tour; 2pm-Guided Tour

PAINT THE BEACH

The Eighth Annual Paint the Beach Art Festival to be held Nov. 6-12, 2017, is accepting artist registrations now through Sept 30. The Festival will be held Nov 6-12 and includes artists from across the country that will capture the beauty, light and texture of the local landscape. The three-day art competition will be followed by a two-day sale at Santini Marina Plaza. The Quick Draw competition will be held on SA Nov 11 and will include high school artists. $6, 000 in prizes will be awarded. Two divisions for Juried and Emerging artists. Max 60 artists. Quick draw has a 30 artist limit. Registration and event information is available now at www.PainttheBeach.com.

LOVERS KEY STATE PARK

Guided nature programs are offered in the park. All programs require registration, are free with park entry and take place at 10am. To register call 239-463-4588. August programs include:

FR Aug 11 – Walk on the Wild Side

TU Aug 15 – Fishing Clinic

FR Aug 18 – Kayak Program

FR Aug 25 – Turtle Program

BEACH LIBRARY

The Fort Myers Beach Library offers a cool respite from a hot, busy day. Enjoy an hour browsing the library’s many collections or sign up for some time on the library’s computers. Anyone looking for a good beach read should stop by the Friends Used Book Store on the 3rd floor. Open MO-FR 9am-5pm; SA 9am-1pm. The Knotty Bean Coffee Bar on the 3rd floor is now open MO-FR 9am-12pm.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

