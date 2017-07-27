Don’t miss out on any of the fun Fort Myers Beach has to offer! Check out the events below and be sure to read the latest edition of SAND LIFE Entertainment Magazine for a guide to everything happening on and around Fort Myers Beach

Our weekly newspaper is also always free in print and online each week! The Island Sand Paper reports the latest news on Fort Myers Beach! By Islanders, for Islanders.

SPIRIT OF ‘45

Sponsors are urgently needed for this annual tribute to WWII veterans! Area businesses and individuals are asked to consider becoming a sponsor so this program is able to continue to recognize area WWII veterans. Sponsorships start at just $50. Thank them for their service by sponsoring this great event! To help, call Eryka at 917-607-4385. The Spirit of ’45 event will be held SU August 13 from 4:15-7:15pm at the Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort. It includes a Color Guard, POW/MIA Service, Guest Speakers, Guns ‘N Hoses & bagpiper performances, several speeches by area veterans, Taps and more. Event is free for WWII veterans their WWII generation spouses. For all others, the cost is $25. Reservations required by Aug 1. Call Eryka 917-607-4385.

FREE PARKING

In recognition of National Parks & Recreation Month, Lee County will offer free pool admission and free parking at county sites on SA July 29 and SU July 30. Included are Lakes Park, Bowditch Point Park, Lynn Hall Park, Bunche Beach and Punta Rassa Boat Ramp. For more information call 239-533-7275 or visit www.leeparks.org. This does not include Town of FMB parking lots, street parking in Fort Myers Beach or the Town’s pool, only Lee County locations.

SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE

Beach School students and their families are invited to an Open House at Beach Elementary on SA, Aug 5 from 9-10am. Following the Open House, a pool party will take place at the Beach Pool from 10-11:30am. Come meet your teacher and then have some fun at the pool with your friends and family! Remember your beach towel! The first day of school for students is TH Aug. 10.

GROUPER GRAPPLE

Fish Tale Marina will host the Grouper Grapple on Aug 11-12. Captain’s Meeting FR Aug 11; Tournament SA Aug 12. All team entry fees paid out to winning teams/anglers. Grouper Grapple will again partner with Freedom Alliance to sponsor a group of 16 military veterans, providing each veteran the chance to experience freedom on the water with a Back Bay fishing excursion, including airfare, hotel and much more. 100% of sponsor fees, silent auction sales and ticket sales benefit Freedom Alliance.

COMMUNITY DAY FAIR

Join with members of our community as we salute our local public safety agencies! Fish Tale Marina is sponsoring a Community Day Fair on SA Aug 12 from 10am – 1pm to celebrate the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers Beach Fire District, US Coast Guard and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. Bring your family to this free, and fun event. There will be games, live entertainment, face-painting and more! 7225 Estero Blvd.

239-463-3600.

SUNSET CELEBRATION

Head to Times Square every Friday and Saturday from 5-10pm for live music, great food at Time Square restaurants and tons of fun! This Friday night High Tide is playing and on Saturday, Rock Solid! Come on down and enjoy a gorgeous sunset and a good time!

FAMILY ADVENTURES

Before school is back in session, grab the kids and head to the Mound House for “Family Adventures at the Mound House.” Explore everything fun at the Mound House as staff leads families through an entertaining and educational experience that they’ll never forget! Perfect for families with children ages 5 and up. $5, Mound House members are free. Offered TU Aug 1 at 2pm; WE Aug 2 at 2pm; SA Aug 5 at 10am; TU Aug 8 at 2pm and TU Aug 15 at 1pm. Call 239-765-0865 for information and reservations. 451 Connecticut St, FMB.

PROTECT OUR TURTLES

It’s turtle nesting season on our beach and nests are hatching. Please do your part to protect the turtles, nests and hatchlings when they emerge! Shield your lights so that they are not visible from anywhere on the beach. Better yet, replace existing bulbs with Amber LED bulbs! Find lights here: bit.ly/turtlelites. Stack or remove beach furniture. Remove beach litter. Keep pets on a leash. Stay far away from any turtles or marked nests you may encounter! Fill in any holes you dig in the sand. Please remember, your actions can mean life or death to endangered sea turtles! Report injured turtles by calling Turtle Time at

239-481-5566.

YOUTH SOCCER SIGNUP

The Fort Myers Beach Soccer Club Season starts in July for U18 boys and girls born between Aug 1999 & July 2003. Younger age groups (U6, U8, U10, U12 and U15) start in early August for players born between August 2003 & Jan 2013. Teams are forming now. On-line registration is available at www.fmbsoccer.com.

CALLING ALL BRIDGE PLAYERS

The Woman’s Club of Fort Myers Beach invites all bridge players (men & women) to join them every Tuesday and Friday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. for a day of social bridge. Players rotate throughout the day completing 6 rounds. Bring a bagged lunch and enjoy good company and great bridge. $5 for non-members; $3 for members. Proceeds from the day go to support various community activities around the island. Coffee, iced tea and water are served. The Woman’s Club is located at 175 Sterling Avenue. For more information, please call Beverley Milligan at 239-529-8785

FAMILY FUN KAYAK TOUR

Enjoy fun for the whole family at the Mound House with a kayak tour designed especially for parents and their children ages six and up. Look for wildlife including birds, dolphins and manatees as you cruise through the mangroves in Estero Bay. This trip is great for children and first time kayakers with instruction on land before heading out on the water at an easy, relaxed pace. Reservations required. 239-765-0865. $15 (ages 6 to 12); $25 (ages 13 and up) Museum Admission included (MH Members $10) All paddling equipment provided. Offered at 8:30am on WE Aug 2, WE Aug 9 and SA Aug 19.

MOUND HOUSE

Estero Island’s oldest standing structure at the Mound House is now open as a cultural and environmental learning center. A unique archaeological and historical site on Fort Myers Beach located directly on Estero Bay, the Mound House offers a variety of programs for local residents & visitors. Experience this one of a kind museum that sits atop a 2,000 year old Calusa Indian Shell Mound. Open TU, WE & SA 9am-4pm at 451 Connecticut St. Overflow parking at 216 Connecticut. Call for costs, reservations and additional information. 239-765-0865. Upcoming programs include:

SA July 29 -_ 10am – Cool Calusa Tools & Weapons 11am – Shell Mound Tour; 1pm -Family Adventures at the Mound House; 2pm-Guided Tour.

TU Aug 1 – 9am – Guided Beach Walk at Newton Park; 10am – Archeology of the Mound House – Can You Dig It?; 11am– Guided Tour; 1pm – Shell Mound Tour; 2pm – Family Adventures at the Mound House

WE Aug 2 – 8:30am – Family Fun Kayak Tour; 10am – Cool Calusa Tools & Weapons; 11am – Guided Tour; 1pm – Calusa Indian Shell Mound Tour; 2pm – Family Adventures

SA Aug 5 – 10am – Family Adventures; 11am Calusa Indian Shell Mound Tour; 2pm Guided Tour

PAINT THE BEACH

The Eighth Annual Paint the Beach Art Festival to be held Nov. 6-12, 2017, is now accepting artist registrations from the first 60 artists that apply before Sept 30. The Festival will be held Nov 6-12 and includes artists from across the country that will capture the beauty, light and texture of the local landscape. The three-day art competition will be followed by a two-day sale at Santini Marina Plaza. The Quick Draw competition will be held on SA Nov 11 and will include high school artists. $6, 000 in prizes will be awarded. Two divisions for Juried and Emerging artists. Max 60 artists. Quick draw has a 30 artist limit. Registration and event information is available now at www.PainttheBeach.com.

LOVERS KEY STATE PARK

Guided nature programs are offered in the park. All programs require registration, are free with park entry and take place at 10am. To register call 239-463-4588. August programs include:

FR Aug 11 – Walk on the Wild Side

TU Aug 15 – Fishing Clinic

FR Aug 18 – Kayak Program

FR Aug 25 – Turtle Program

BEACH LIBRARY

The Fort Myers Beach Library offers a cool respite from a hot, busy day. Enjoy an hour browsing the library’s many collections or sign up for some time on the library’s computers. Anyone looking for a good beach read should stop by the Friends Used Book Store on the 3rd floor. Open MO-FR 9am-5pm; SA 9am-1pm. The Knotty Bean Coffee Bar on the 3rd floor is now open MO-FR 9am-12pm.