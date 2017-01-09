Trending Now
Choice Market Hunger Walk
With a Little Help From My Friends “Many people have a misperception about our average customer,” says Craig Nelms, director of the Choice Market at...
Flower of the Week: Havana Skullcap
Amazingly small to offer a gossamer sense of beauty. I recently acquired, from the Native Plant Society, a rare and endangered specimen of the Lamiaceae,(Mint)...
Happy 21st Birthday Fort Myers Beach and New Year!
The Town of Fort Myers Beach enjoyed a beautiful sun-splashed day to celebrate its 21st birthday, before the community rang in the New Year...
Community Foundation is Busy Supporting Community
The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation coordinated a beach cleanup on the morning of January 1st, following the New Year's Eve fireworks and festivities....
Library Alive! Programs Run the Spectrum
Fort Myers Beach is home to one of the finest public libraries in the nation. In addition to its reading and research treasures, residents...
Polar Bear Plunge: Polar Bears Brrring in the New Year
Sunday afternoon about 250 die-hard members of the Fort Myers Beach Polar Bear Club raced into the not-very-frigid Gulf of Mexico after fortifying themselves...
Happy Birthday Fort Myers Beach!
The Town of Fort Myers Beach celebrated its 21st birthday on Saturday, December 31st with cupcakes and cookies in Time Square. A long line had...
Christmas Day on Fort Myers Beach
Ho! Ho! Ho! Locals and visitors alike jammed Fort Myers Beach, to spend Christmas Day in Paradise! By noon, cars backed up to almost Pine Ridge...
Get To The Point: Lee County Parks Offer Free Walks
Tuesday, December 13, broke bright and clear, nothing like the thick fog from the previous day. The warm sunshine and light breeze made it...