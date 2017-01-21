70.9 F
Fort Myers Beach
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Six Qualify for Fort Myers Beach Town Council Election

Six Islanders have qualified to be on the March 7th ballot for three seats on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council. They are Bruce...
Pass Dredgings Begin in February

Dig It! The West Coast Inland Navigation District (WCIND) recently accepted bids for Big Carlos and New Pass dredging from two companies, preparing the way...
A New Parks & Recreation Era- De Palma New Parks &...

Sean De Palma is wearing short pants to work for the first time in roughly 15 years! “When I received my introduction at Town Hall,...
Nodding Strap Airplant

A ring of green blades surround a dangling flower blooming in the night. This week we have another rare and endangered plant.  This time it...
Last Bay Beach High Rise Announced

Grandview at Bay Beach   London Bay Homes recently announced the building of an 11-story multi-family condominium project, Grandview at Bay Beach. The project will be...
Beach Students Ready to Grow

Beach Elementary School students are on their way to growing some of their own vegetables right on campus thanks to the Estero Island Garden...
Supporting Beach School

Principal Jeff Dobbins and Beach School students with “Super Dave” Bertels (back right) after he presented the Beach School with a check for $2,400...
Putt & Pub Crawl For Kids

The 7th Annual Putt & Pub Crawl is coming to Fort Myers Beach on Saturday, January 21st and if you and your friends want...
Helmet Skullcap

A flower folding over a painter’s delight splashes of bright white. Last week, I wrote about a rare and endangered mint, the Havana skullcap, Scutellaria...
Fast Approaching Storm

A fast approaching cold front on Saturday, January 7th. Beautiful! Photo submitted by Geoffrey Allespach.
LPA Recommends 50% Rule Change

The Local Planning Agency took the first step in an effort to obtain relief for homeowners from onerous restrictions on rebuilding or remodeling island...
Fort Myers Beach Town Council Election: Qualifying Week January 16-20

On March 7, 2017, Island voters will be asked to fill three Town Council seats. Currently Anita Cereceda, Rexann Hosafros and Joanne Shamp hold...
Welcome Back

January 2017

