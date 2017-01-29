60.2 F
Fort Myers Beach
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Buy Local Graphic
Buy Local Graphic
Buy Local Graphic
Buy Local Graphic

This Week

The 7th Annual Putt & Pub Crawl
Beach News

Putting to Help Island Kids

The 7th Annual Putt & Pub Crawl was a huge success last Saturday with 50 teams, nine holes to play and a whole lot...
Swamp Milkweed, Rodwell
Beach News

Swamp Milkweed

Swamp Milkweed, Asclepias incarnate, is one of twenty-three species in the genus Asclepias; 22 are native and 1 non-native. In Florida, the milkweeds are...
fort myers beach library
Beach News

Beach Library Drops Regular Legal Counsel

The Board of Directors of the Fort Myers Beach Library met this week for the first time since November and affirmed their November decision...
Big Carlos Pass Bridge, Fort Myers Beach
Beach News

Bridges, Signs, & Transfer Rights

Council Conducts Crisp Workshop The Town of Fort Myers Beach Council heard a presentation for a potential new Big Carlos Pass Bridge, discussed 6-year-old sign...
estero island construction update, fort myers beach
Beach News

Estero Boulevard Construction Update

Be Careful Out There! The Town of Fort Myers Beach and Lee County are installing new water mains, sanitary sewer force mains and storm drainage,...
Beach News

Five Qualify for Town Council Election Wolf Disqualified

Five Islanders have qualified to be on the March 7th ballot for three seats on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council. They are Bruce...
Pass Dredgings Begin in February, blind pass dredging, fort myers beach
Beach News

Pass Dredgings Begin in February

Dig It! The West Coast Inland Navigation District (WCIND) recently accepted bids for Big Carlos and New Pass dredging from two companies, preparing the way...
De Palma New Parks & Rec Director, fort myers beach news, island sand paper
Beach News

A New Parks & Recreation Era- De Palma New Parks &...

Sean De Palma is wearing short pants to work for the first time in roughly 15 years! “When I received my introduction at Town Hall,...
Nodding Strap Airplant, dorothy rodwell, island sand paper
Beach News

Nodding Strap Airplant

A ring of green blades surround a dangling flower blooming in the night. This week we have another rare and endangered plant.  This time it...
Grandview at the Beach, new High Rise Announced, fort myers beach
Beach News

Last Bay Beach High Rise Announced

Grandview at Bay Beach   London Bay Homes recently announced the building of an 11-story multi-family condominium project, Grandview at Bay Beach. The project will be...
Estero Island Garden Club, the Dairy Council of Florida
Beach News

Beach Students Ready to Grow

Beach Elementary School students are on their way to growing some of their own vegetables right on campus thanks to the Estero Island Garden...
Ozarks Mid Winter Party, Beach School
Beach News

Supporting Beach School

Principal Jeff Dobbins and Beach School students with “Super Dave” Bertels (back right) after he presented the Beach School with a check for $2,400...
Load more

Editorial

Editorials, fort myers beach news, the island sand paper

Losing Touch

Sand Life Magazine

sand life magazine fort myers beach, things to do on fort myers beach, entertainment

February 2017

Gavins Ace Hardware
© Copyright 2016 ~ DELTA LATITUDE INC.