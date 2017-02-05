74.7 F
This Week

Blue Sky Lupine, Dorothy Rodwell
Beach News

Blue Sky Lupine

Blue Sky Lupine A tall observer Rises from the sandy soil Beautiful in blue Dorothy Rodwell This week’s wildflower is one of the most striking of Florida’s plant inventory....
Estero Boulevard Improvements
Beach News

Estero Boulevard Improvements

Chapel Street – Lovers Lane Beginning Monday night, Feb. 6, crews will start shifting traffic to the outside lanes of Estero Boulevard to begin construction...
Fort Myers Beach Town Council, National Flood Insurance Program
Beach News

Council and LPA Discuss 50% Rule

On Wednesday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council and Local Planning Agency met in a two-hour joint workshop to discuss changes to the Town...
fort myers beach lawsuits
Beach News

Town Facing Nine Lawsuits

With a new Town Attorney in the wings and two new lawsuits against the Town filed within hours of each other on January 18th,...
The Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts Annual Winter Concert Series, Al Holland and Friends
Beach News

Al Holland & Friends Concert

The Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts Annual Winter Concert Series last concert actually danced, swayed and created an otherwise magical night at...
Bicycle and Pedestrian Project Advisory Committee, Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
Beach News

Bike & Pedestrian Committee Begins Work

Walk & Roll! Representatives from the Jacobs Engineering Group guided the Town of Fort Myers Beach’s new Bicycle and Pedestrian Project Advisory Committee through its...
Newton Park Beach, Nature Walk, Gayle Crabtree-Pergoli
Beach News

Newton Park Beach Treasures

Tuesday Walks Free, Fun, Fascinating  “We’ve seen amazing things here before, and will again today,” exclaimed Gayle Crabtree-Pergoli enthusiastically as she began a Guided Nature...
Playwright Laurie Nienhaus, “If These Walls Could Talk” flyer, Mound House
Beach News

Mound House Play Returns for Encore

“If These Walls Could Talk!” Laurie Nienhaus is making Fort Myers Beach history out of Fort Myers Beach history! The author, director and one of...
The 7th Annual Putt & Pub Crawl
Beach News

Putting to Help Island Kids

The 7th Annual Putt & Pub Crawl was a huge success last Saturday with 50 teams, nine holes to play and a whole lot...
Swamp Milkweed, Rodwell
Beach News

Swamp Milkweed

Swamp Milkweed, Asclepias incarnate, is one of twenty-three species in the genus Asclepias; 22 are native and 1 non-native. In Florida, the milkweeds are...
fort myers beach library
Beach News

Beach Library Drops Regular Legal Counsel

The Board of Directors of the Fort Myers Beach Library met this week for the first time since November and affirmed their November decision...
Big Carlos Pass Bridge, Fort Myers Beach
Beach News

Bridges, Signs, & Transfer Rights

Council Conducts Crisp Workshop The Town of Fort Myers Beach Council heard a presentation for a potential new Big Carlos Pass Bridge, discussed 6-year-old sign...
