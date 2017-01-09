69.4 F
Fort Myers Beach
Monday, January 9, 2017
Buy Local Graphic
Buy Local Graphic
Buy Local Graphic
Buy Local Graphic

THIS WEEK:

Choice Market Hunger Walk

With a Little Help From My Friends “Many people have a misperception about our average customer,” says Craig Nelms, director of the Choice Market at...
Flower of the Week, Havana Skullcap, Dorothy Rodwell

Flower of the Week: Havana Skullcap

Amazingly small to offer a gossamer sense of beauty. I recently acquired, from the Native Plant Society, a rare and endangered specimen of the Lamiaceae,(Mint)...

Happy 21st Birthday Fort Myers Beach and New Year!

The Town of Fort Myers Beach enjoyed a beautiful sun-splashed day to celebrate its 21st birthday, before the community rang in the New Year...
community foundation, beach clean up, fort myers beach

Community Foundation is Busy Supporting Community

The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation coordinated a beach cleanup on the morning of January 1st, following the New Year's Eve fireworks and festivities....
Fort Myers Beach Library, library programs

Library Alive! Programs Run the Spectrum

Fort Myers Beach is home to one of the finest public libraries in the nation. In addition to its reading and research treasures, residents...
Polar Bear Plunge, fort myers beach

Polar Bear Plunge: Polar Bears Brrring in the New Year

Sunday afternoon about 250 die-hard members of the Fort Myers Beach Polar Bear Club raced into the not-very-frigid Gulf of Mexico after fortifying themselves...
cupcakes at times square, happy birthday fort myers beach

Happy Birthday Fort Myers Beach!

The Town of Fort Myers Beach celebrated its 21st birthday on Saturday, December 31st with cupcakes and cookies in Time Square. A long line had...

Island Sand Paper Photographer, Sarah List, Shares Her Favorite Photographs From 2016

Christmas Day, Fort Myers Beach

Christmas Day on Fort Myers Beach

Ho! Ho! Ho! Locals and visitors alike jammed Fort Myers Beach, to spend Christmas Day in Paradise! By noon, cars backed up to almost Pine Ridge...

Get To The Point: Lee County Parks Offer Free Walks

Tuesday, December 13, broke bright and clear, nothing like the thick fog from the previous day. The warm sunshine and light breeze made it...

Editorial

Editorial, island sand paper, missy layfield

Kudos

Sand Life Magazine

sand life magazine, entertainment, fort myers beach

January 2017

© Copyright 2016 ~ DELTA LATITUDE INC.