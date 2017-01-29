This Week
Putting to Help Island Kids
The 7th Annual Putt & Pub Crawl was a huge success last Saturday with 50 teams, nine holes to play and a whole lot...
Swamp Milkweed
Swamp Milkweed, Asclepias incarnate, is one of twenty-three species in the genus Asclepias; 22 are native and 1 non-native. In Florida, the milkweeds are...
Beach Library Drops Regular Legal Counsel
The Board of Directors of the Fort Myers Beach Library met this week for the first time since November and affirmed their November decision...
Bridges, Signs, & Transfer Rights
Council Conducts Crisp Workshop The Town of Fort Myers Beach Council heard a presentation for a potential new Big Carlos Pass Bridge, discussed 6-year-old sign...
Estero Boulevard Construction Update
Be Careful Out There! The Town of Fort Myers Beach and Lee County are installing new water mains, sanitary sewer force mains and storm drainage,...
Five Qualify for Town Council Election Wolf Disqualified
Five Islanders have qualified to be on the March 7th ballot for three seats on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council. They are Bruce...
Pass Dredgings Begin in February
Dig It! The West Coast Inland Navigation District (WCIND) recently accepted bids for Big Carlos and New Pass dredging from two companies, preparing the way...
A New Parks & Recreation Era- De Palma New Parks &...
Sean De Palma is wearing short pants to work for the first time in roughly 15 years! “When I received my introduction at Town Hall,...
Nodding Strap Airplant
A ring of green blades surround a dangling flower blooming in the night. This week we have another rare and endangered plant. This time it...
Last Bay Beach High Rise Announced
Grandview at Bay Beach London Bay Homes recently announced the building of an 11-story multi-family condominium project, Grandview at Bay Beach. The project will be...
Beach Students Ready to Grow
Beach Elementary School students are on their way to growing some of their own vegetables right on campus thanks to the Estero Island Garden...
Supporting Beach School
Principal Jeff Dobbins and Beach School students with “Super Dave” Bertels (back right) after he presented the Beach School with a check for $2,400...