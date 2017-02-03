This Week
Blue Sky Lupine
Blue Sky Lupine A tall observer Rises from the sandy soil Beautiful in blue Dorothy Rodwell This week’s wildflower is one of the most striking of Florida’s plant inventory....
Estero Boulevard Improvements
Chapel Street – Lovers Lane Beginning Monday night, Feb. 6, crews will start shifting traffic to the outside lanes of Estero Boulevard to begin construction...
Council and LPA Discuss 50% Rule
On Wednesday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council and Local Planning Agency met in a two-hour joint workshop to discuss changes to the Town...
Town Facing Nine Lawsuits
With a new Town Attorney in the wings and two new lawsuits against the Town filed within hours of each other on January 18th,...
Al Holland & Friends Concert
The Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts Annual Winter Concert Series last concert actually danced, swayed and created an otherwise magical night at...
Bike & Pedestrian Committee Begins Work
Walk & Roll! Representatives from the Jacobs Engineering Group guided the Town of Fort Myers Beach’s new Bicycle and Pedestrian Project Advisory Committee through its...
Newton Park Beach Treasures
Tuesday Walks Free, Fun, Fascinating “We’ve seen amazing things here before, and will again today,” exclaimed Gayle Crabtree-Pergoli enthusiastically as she began a Guided Nature...
Mound House Play Returns for Encore
“If These Walls Could Talk!” Laurie Nienhaus is making Fort Myers Beach history out of Fort Myers Beach history! The author, director and one of...
Putting to Help Island Kids
The 7th Annual Putt & Pub Crawl was a huge success last Saturday with 50 teams, nine holes to play and a whole lot...
Swamp Milkweed
Swamp Milkweed, Asclepias incarnate, is one of twenty-three species in the genus Asclepias; 22 are native and 1 non-native. In Florida, the milkweeds are...
Beach Library Drops Regular Legal Counsel
The Board of Directors of the Fort Myers Beach Library met this week for the first time since November and affirmed their November decision...
Bridges, Signs, & Transfer Rights
Council Conducts Crisp Workshop The Town of Fort Myers Beach Council heard a presentation for a potential new Big Carlos Pass Bridge, discussed 6-year-old sign...